Police name man killed in Moray motorbike crash
Police have named a man who died after he was involved in an accident on his motorbike in Moray.
Konnor Pritchett, 23, was critically injured on the A941 Dufftown to Craigellachie road, near Glenburnie.
Mr Pritchett, of Dufftown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 00:50 on Sunday.
No other vehicle was involved and police said their thoughts are with Mr Prichett's family and friends.
Mr Pritchett was riding a black and red Honda CBR125 when the accident happened.
Police inquiries were continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact officers.
