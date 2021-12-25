Met Office confirms white Christmas as snow falls in Scotland
It's officially a white Christmas, according to the Met Office.
Reports of snow have been confirmed in Braemar in Aberdeenshire, Shetland, Perthshire and the Borders.
Traffic camera footage also revealed snow fell across the Yorkshire Dales in England.
The Met office defines a white Christmas as when one snowflake is observed to fall in the 24 hours of Christmas somewhere in the UK.
A spokeswoman said: "There has been snow falling in the early hours of Christmas Day and we're seeing some snow across Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Shetland so it is officially a white Christmas."
Many parts of the UK are more likely to see rain on Christmas Day though it will be cold and bright in north East England and Scotland.
The rain in Northern Ireland will be particularly heavy and there are warnings of localised flooding.
In recent times about half of Christmas Days have seen some snowfall recorded somewhere in the UK but the widespread coverings evoked by Dickensian Christmas scenes are now a rare event.
There has only been a widespread covering of snow on the ground - where more than 40% of weather stations in the UK reported snow on the ground at 09:00 - four times since 1960, in 1981, 1995, 2009 and 2010, according to the Met Office.
Last year was also technically a white Christmas, with 6% of weather stations reporting some snow falling but in most places it did not lie on the ground, and there was no snow recorded in 2018 or 2019.
The UK is generally more likely to see snow between January and March than in December, and climate change has also reduced the likelihood of Christmas snowfall.
White Christmases were more frequent in the 18th and 19th centuries, even more so before the change of calendar in 1752 which, in effect, brought Christmas Day back by 12 days.