Storm Arwen: Volunteers and community groups 'key in future extreme weather'
- Published
Community groups and volunteers should be at the heart of the response to future severe weather events, the Scottish government has said.
Storm Arwen brought down trees and power lines in November, leaving thousands of homes without electricity.
The north east, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders were among the areas worst hit by the high winds.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said changes were being put in place to strengthen national resilience.
Key recommendations include improved processes for identifying and assisting those most at risk, and prioritising the voluntary and community sector in local planning and response arrangements.
Mr Swinney said: "Following the widespread disruption and devastation caused by Storm Arwen, I committed to a full review of the preparations and response to ensure that we take all the learning from this exceptional storm.
"The experience of Storm Arwen underlined the vital role of volunteers and community groups in ensuring the welfare of those around them.
"That is why we intend to bring the voluntary and community sector into the heart of local resilience planning to ensure they are fully integrated into arrangements for the future."
Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege, chairman of the Scottish Resilience Partnership, said Storm Arwen was a "particularly severe" weather event.
"I would want to recognise and thank all of those involved in the response for their efforts in helping ensure communities across affected areas were supported and helped where needed", he said.
"As with every incident, there is always learning and improvement to be had. The report sets out a range of areas where we can continue to strengthen our resilience as a country in preparation for any future events."
There will be an update on the recommendations in June.
Power cuts caused by the storm lasted more than a week for some homes.
SSEN has compensated more than 33,000 customers for loss of power.