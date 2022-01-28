Unknown substance warning as Orkney pupils fall ill
Police have issued a warning about capsules containing an unknown substance after two school pupils were hospitalised and others became unwell at a halls of residence in Orkney.
Papdale Halls offer accommodation for pupils aged 12-18 from outlying islands to enable them to study at Kirkwall Grammar School.
Five young people became unwell at the hostel on Wednesday.
The condition of those in hospital is not believed to be serious.
Orkney Islands Council said a "concerning situation" had arisen at the halls in Kirkwall which was now the subject of a police investigation.
Coloured liquid
Police said officers were liaising with NHS Orkney and the local authority.
"We are appealing for parents and carers to ask their children if they have in their possession an unknown substance, in particular a clear capsule that may contain a brown or other coloured liquid", a statement said.
"We are asking for parental support to assist in dealing with this situation and want to stress that this is not about punishment, this is about the health and wellbeing of our young people at this time.
"Two young people remain in hospital however medical staff have said their conditions are not causing concern at this time. A joint investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and inquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with such a capsule is urged to hands it over to their parents, the school, an appropriate adult or the police, and not to ingest it.