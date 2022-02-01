Power may be off until Wednesday for some after weekend storms
- Published
Thousands of people still remain without power after storms hit Scotland, with some being warned they may not be reconnected until Wednesday.
The worst impact of Storm Malik on Saturday then Storm Corrie on Sunday was in the north east and Highlands.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the number of customers off supply was now 9,500.
The firm said most were expected to have power restored by Tuesday evening.
Welfare facilities continue to be offered for those without electricity and access to hot meals and drinks.
More windy weather could hamper the repair effort with a Met Office yellow warning of gusts of up to 65mph across the north and north east of Scotland valid from 06:00 on Tuesday until 18:00.
SSEN said customers off supply were mostly in the south Aberdeenshire and Angus areas, as well as Moray coast, the Highlands, Perthshire and the Western Isles.
On the Edzell to Brechin road, the thick woods that lined the road are all but gone. pic.twitter.com/nnHjS0lMOw— Davy Shanks (@Davyshanks) February 1, 2022
An aerial photo showed a wooded area outside Edzell in Angus left devastated.
Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, apologised for the continuing issues.
He said: "Our teams have continued to make strong progress restoring power to customers impacted by the extreme weather from Storm Malik, with over 92% of those customers restored.
"Whilst our teams are making every effort to restore customers as soon as possible, the cumulative impact of Storms Malik and Corrie has compounded the restoration challenge."
Several Aberdeenshire schools are again closed, with some others delaying opening for safety checks.
On Tuesday morning, the A96 was closed in both directions between Huntly and Inverurie due to debris on the road amid reports that a roof had blown off a filling station.