'Final few homes' being reconnected after storms
- Published
The "final few homes" left without power after storms hit Scotland at the weekend are in the process of being reconnected.
The worst impact of Storm Malik on Saturday then Storm Corrie on Sunday was in the north east and Highlands.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said on Thursday afternoon there were now about 50 properties still off supply.
Down from 700 overnight, these are mainly in Aberdeenshire.
Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: "Conditions have been extremely challenging for our teams, but we are continuing to work throughout today to safely connect the final few homes.
"I would like to thank customers for their continued patience and reassure them that every effort is being made to restore their power as quickly and safely as possible."
Welfare facilities are still available in Aboyne, Ballater, Stonehaven, Potterton and Edzell.
Power has been restored to more than 120,000 homes.
Wind gusts of more than 90mph were recorded in Aberdeenshire during the storms.