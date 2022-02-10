Trump plans for hundreds of homes in Aberdeenshire move step closer
- Published
Plans by Trump International to build hundreds of homes close to its Aberdeenshire golf course have moved a step closer.
Aberdeenshire Council has granted permission in principle for 550 properties at Menie after a deal was struck for the developer to contribute towards affordable homes in the area.
The project would involve up to 500 homes along with community facilities.
If the plans proceed, the agreement secures financial contributions.
Aberdeenshire Council said the proposal for 550 houses at the Menie Estate had been granted planning permission in principle following the conclusion of discussions around a Section 75 legal agreement.
"The project would involve up to 500 residential units and a minimum of 50 leisure/resort units, along with community and retail facilities, and associated landscaping and supporting infrastructure", the local authority said in a statement.
"Aberdeenshire Council agreed to delegate authority to approve planning permission in principle to the planning service in September 2019. Various conditions require to be met before any phase of development could begin on site.
"Should development proceed, the legal agreement secures financial contributions towards affordable housing, a community hall, healthcare, primary education, waste and recycling, and sports and recreation."
Trump International has been asked for comment.
The golf course at Menie opened in 2012.
Donald Trump's golf development: A rough guide
- 12 January 2006 - It emerges that property tycoon Donald Trump is in talks over the creation of a major leisure development in Scotland.
- 31 March 2006 - Mr Trump announces plans to build a new world class golfing centre in Aberdeenshire.
- 28 April 2006 - The US businessman flies into Scotland to visit the site of his planned course.
- 27 November 2006 - Mr Trump unveils plans for a £1bn golf resort - way above earlier estimates for the resort, thought to be about £330m.
- 30 March 2007 - The full planning application is submitted - but an environmental impact report warns of "significant adverse changes".
- 11 September 2007 - Aberdeenshire planning officials recommend that councillors approve the golf resort.
- 29 November 2007 - Councillors make the unexpected decision to reject the plans.
- 3 December 2007 - Mr Trump says he will not appeal against the decision to turn down the plans.
- 4 December 2007 - The Scottish government makes the unprecedented move to decide whether the golf resort goes ahead.
- 9 December 2007 - First Minister Alex Salmond met Trump representatives the day before ministers decided to have the final say, it emerges.
- 10 June 2008 - A public inquiry gets under way in Aberdeen and Mr Trump gives evidence.
- 3 November 2008 - The Scottish government announces that Mr Trump's controversial plans for the Aberdeenshire coast have been approved.
- 15 July 2012 - Members of the public tee off at the golf resort for the first time.
- 24 July 2018 - The Trump Organisation says it will submit a planning application for 500 homes at its golf resort.
- 26 September 2019 - Plans for 550 homes at Menie are approved