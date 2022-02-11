Motorcyclist badly injured in three vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has been badly injured in a three vehicle crash in Aberdeen.
The 51-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the collision on Skene Road at about 13:50 on Friday. No-one else was injured.
The road near Hazlehead Academy was closed for more than two hours, leading to long tailbacks.
Police said a man had been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal..