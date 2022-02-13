Missing man's family told about body found in sea near Findon
A man's body has been recovered from the sea at Seal's Cove Bay near Findon, Aberdeenshire.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of Jakub Ziomko, reported missing from the Portlethen area on 8 February, have been made aware.
An air and sea search was carried out after Mr Ziomko, 39, went missing.
The body was recovered at about 13:00 on Saturday. Police said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.