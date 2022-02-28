Aberdeen Queen Street Police headquarters sold to council
- Published
An Aberdeen building which served as a police headquarters for more than 45 years has been sold to the city council.
Queen Street police office in the city centre was built in the early 1970s for the formation of Grampian Police in 1975.
Its disposal was agreed in 2020 by the Scottish Police Authority board.
Police Scotland said the police-owned parts of the Queen Street building had been sold to Aberdeen City Council.
No value for the deal has been made public.
The premises has been largely vacant since the last officers and staff moved out last year.
The mortuary and the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service on the site remain operational.
The wider Queen Street area is earmarked for a new urban residential quarter.
Ch Supt Kate Stephen, the North East divisional commander, said: "Queen Street station was built 50 years ago for the formation of Grampian Police. Although it was state of the art at the time, in today's modern society it was no longer fit for purpose."
More than 500 members of staff have been relocated from the building into shared facilities with both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils plus six other police buildings.