Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing to step down at May election
- Published
Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing has announced she is stepping down from the local authority at May's election.
The Labour group leader - who has been leader or co-leader for the last eight years - said she wanted to spend more time with her family.
She has represented the Midstocket and Rosemount ward for 15 years.
"After much soul-searching I have decided that now is the right time to leave local politics," she said.
In 2017 Mrs Laing was among several Labour councillors suspended for forming a coalition with the Scottish Conservatives on Aberdeen City Council.
The so-called Aberdeen Nine had defied then Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale.
The UK Labour party's ruling body suspended the councillors until the 2022 election, meaning they could not have been selected.
However in September last year, Labour's executive said the local party in Aberdeen should be able to choose their own candidates for next years elections - including those suspended.
Labour's executive committee said the nine had since shown "contrition" and had agreed to seek permission before forming any similar deals in future.
Mrs Laing said her council role had provided her with some of the most rewarding experiences of her life.