Men jailed for Peterhead armed raid over pet pug dispute
- Published
A man has been jailed for four years for an armed raid at his ex-partner's home to try to take a pet dog.
Michael Thompson, 27, and Alexandria Ackers were in disagreement over who should keep the pug, named Coco, after their relationship ended.
Thompson and two other masked men entered the flat in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, armed with poles, crowbars, a knife and blow torch.
He admitted the attack and was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.
Michael Poynter, 34, and John Gallagher, 48, also admitted forcing entry to Ms Ackers' home and assaulting her to her injury in June 2020.
She managed to lock Coco in the bathroom as one of the men demanded: "Where is the dog?"
Ms Ackers recognised Thompson despite him wearing a balaclava. She fended the attackers off with a frying pan before they fled empty-handed.
Source of conflict
The trio left, but were caught while taking a taxi to Aberdeen.
Prosecutor Michael Macintosh told the court: "Ownership of the dog had been a source of conflict between them after the breakdown of the relationship."
Thompson's defence lawyer, George Gebbie, said: "He was concerned about the well-being of the dog."
Billy Lavelle, defending Poynter, told the hearing: "He got involved in something he should not have. He should have stayed well out of it."
Gallagher's advocate Neil Shand said he now "accepted the stupidity" of what he had done.
Thompson was jailed for four years, Poynter three years and seven months and Gallagher 21 months.
Lord Harrower told them: "Gallagher is reported to have said 'all this over a dog' at the police station.
"There is a degree of truth in that rueful remark, but this should not trivialise what happened."