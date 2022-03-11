Storms: Energy operator SSEN to invest £12.5m after power cuts
- Published
Energy network operator SSEN is to invest £12.5m in the north east of Scotland in the wake of the winter storms which left thousands of people without power.
Storms Arwen in November was followed by Storms Malik and Corrie.
Tens of thousands of homes were left to struggle without electricity, many for several days.
SSEN said it was making the investment to make its network as robust as resilient as possible.
Storm Arwen, which battered the north east with wind gusts of more than 90mph, was described as a once-in-a-generation weather event, bringing down trees alongside power lines.
It was a similar situation in January with the arrival of Storms Malik and Corrie.
Since then, SSEN said it had been rebuilding the network at hundreds of locations.
It said teams would be inspecting about 2,000km (1,243 miles) of network, and clearing trees and vegetation away from 600km (373 miles) of lines between now and Spring next year.
The company said in a statement: "We recognise that our customers across the north east of Scotland have faced an incredibly challenging time with several storms hitting the region since last November.
"We would like to reassure them that we are committed to making our network as robust and resilient as possible."
Areas such as Ballater and Strathdon are among those being targeted.
Meanwhile, a large section of Haddo Country Park in Aberdeenshire will reopen to the public on Saturday after weeks of tree-felling and clearing in the wake of the storms to make it safe.