Hydraulic crane arm worth £8,000 stolen in Aberdeen
Police in Aberdeen are searching for thieves who managed to make off with the arm of a hydraulic crane from a building site.
The equipment is worth about £8,000 and was taken from the site of the Cala Homes Craibstone development, off Inverurie Road.
Detectives say it went missing overnight between 17:00 on Monday 7 March and 08:00 the next day.
It would have taken hours to take the arm off the trailer it was stored on.
It would also have required non-standard tools to carry out the theft.
'Specialist tools'
Police want anyone who might know about the incident to get in touch.
Det Con Eamonn Ryan said: "It would have taken several hours and specialist tools to dismantle the parts, as well as a large vehicle to transport the equipment, so someone is likely to have seen something.
"Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward."
He also asked for anyone with a dashcam or private CCTV equipment to check footage and pass on anything relevant to the police.