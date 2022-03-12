Body of missing hillwalker found in Glen Coe
Police have confirmed that a body recovered on Stob Coire Sgreamhach in Glen Coe is that of missing hillwalker Neil Gillingham.
The 43-year-old and his springer spaniel had been missing since Sunday 6 March.
The pair were last seen at about 13:30 near Stob Coire Nam Beith, a summit on the mountain Bidean Nam Bian.
Mr Gillingham had planned to walk to both locations with his dog before descending to the Lost Valley.
Searches covered Glencoe, Lochaber and Oban and involved RAF and police mountain rescue teams and a coastguard helicopter.
On Saturday, Police Scotland confirmed the hillwalker's family had been made aware of the find and were being supported by officers.
'Difficult time'
The death is not being treated as suspicious and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Sgt Keith Almond said: "Our thoughts are with Neil's family at what is a very difficult time for them.
"Officers would like to pass on their thanks to the mountain rescue teams, HM Coastguard helicopter crews and members of the public who assisted with the searches.
"We would also like to thank all those who shared and responded to our appeal."