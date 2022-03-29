Plans for future of maternity services in Moray to be announced
Plans for the future of maternity services in Moray are to be announced by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
Services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018 due to staff shortages, forcing most expectant mothers to travel to Aberdeen.
A review has recommended that in the short term a community unit should be set up which would mainly be linked to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness instead.
Mr Yousaf is to make a statement at Holyrood on the way forward.
Maternity services were established at Dr Gray's in 1995 after a local campaign - but there have been difficulties in both recruiting and retaining staff over the last decade.
That led to the downgrading of services in 2018. The move was meant to be temporary, but the service has not been reinstated.
Some straightforward births still take place in Elgin, but the majority of Moray babies are delivered in Aberdeen.
The drive from Elgin to Aberdeen can take more than 90 minutes, depending on the conditions.
Last year the Scottish government commissioned a review to examine whether a consultant-led service could be reinstated.
Its report recommended setting up a community maternity unit which would mainly be linked to Raigmore.
The journey from Elgin to Inverness takes about an hour.
Women would be given the choice of delivering their baby at Dr Gray's if they are classed as low risk, or at Aberdeen or Raigmore - with antenatal care provided at Dr Gray's.
Any emergency or urgent transfers would be to Raigmore, unless the specialist unit in Aberdeen was required.
The report said this model had the potential for 20% of Moray births to be at Dr Gray's.
In the medium-term, the report recommended creating a rural consultant-supported maternity unit at the Elgin hospital.
Mr Yousaf visited Moray and the Highlands last week to hear the concerns of campaigners and medical staff.
He said everyone had the same goal - ensuring that expectant mothers "receive the best possible care as close to home as is possible".
NHS Highland bosses said they had made the minister aware of the challenges already being faced at Raigmore.
These included the need for an overhaul of the Inverness hospital's maternity department so it was fit for the future, and difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff.
Marj Adams was involved in the original campaign which led to the creation of a consultant maternity unit at Dr Gray's.
Her daughter Amy was born in a cottage hospital in Huntly in 1985, en route from Elgin to Aberdeen.
"The cord was twice around her neck so it really could have been terrible", she said.
"This was before there was a maternity unit in Moray. So I got involved in the campaign."
Now a grandmother, she said it was "incredibly frustrating" that the consultant maternity unit they successfully campaigned for had been downgraded.
She said she had heard of women who did not want to have another baby in Moray because the support was not there for them.
Her daughters - including Amy - are now involved in the new Keep Mum (Maternity Unit for Moray) campaign.
Lucy Purdy, from Knockando in Moray, is expecting her second baby. Her first was born in Aberdeen two years ago.
"I was already in established labour when we got in the car, I was having contractions in the back seat," she said.
"It was a really long way and it was stressful. We didn't know how it was all going to turn out."
She said they had planned for their second child to be a summer birth so they would not need to make the journey in winter.
While Inverness is closer to home, Lucy said this would not make much difference.
"Giving birth in Elgin would be an absolute dream," she said.
"I think what families in Moray need is clarity. We want to feel safe."