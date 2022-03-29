Improvement work on notorious Aberdeen roundabout delayed again
The completion date for work around the Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen has been delayed for a further two months.
The contract for the junction at the bottom of Anderson Drive's notorious bottleneck was awarded in January 2019.
It was initially due to be ready last spring but in December the project was put back to the end of March.
The contractor has now confirmed adverse weather, Covid absences and supply-chain issues mean the work will not be finished until mid-May.
Transport Secretary Jenny Gilruth said efforts were ongoing to achieve an earlier date if possible.
But Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr criticised the seventh delay to hit the project and branded it a "complete embarrassment".