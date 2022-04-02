Aberdeenshire schoolgirl chef wins national cooking contest
- Published
A Scottish schoolgirl had the recipe for success as she saw off competition from thousands of other pupils to win a UK-wide cooking competition.
Phoebe Lawson, 15, of Mackie Academy in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, triumphed in Springboard FutureChef.
Thousands of young people, representing hundreds of schools around the country, originally entered the contest.
S4 pupil Phoebe said she hoped her win could help shape her future career in the coming years.
Springboard FutureChef is a schools-based programme with aims including inspiring careers in hospitality.
Phoebe was successful in local and regional heats before being selected to represent the North of Scotland in London.
During the final she cooked alongside 11 others for three hours.
Phoebe prepared chicken with tarragon infused tomato, fondant potato, wilted spinach, cauliflower puree and grain mustard sauce, as well as vanilla panna cotta with poached pear, chocolate and hazelnut oil, and bee pollen crumb.
'Months of hard work'
"This win means a lot to me," she said.
"There were months of hard work and it's amazing it has all paid off. I'm really thankful to my teachers and mentors who have been so helpful and supportive throughout the experience."
The young aspiring chef added: "I have lots of plans for the future and I'm looking into different apprenticeships across the UK.
"It is brilliant that this has meant lots of opportunities have come my way to help my future career."
Phoebe's home economics teacher Kirsty Wilson was also recognised by Springboard as being proactive and supportive.
She said: "As a teacher it is always great to see pupils strive to achieve to the best of their abilities. Phoebe did a fantastic job."
Head teacher Louise Moir added: "Phoebe clearly has a natural talent but her capacity to perform consistently through the competition is a sign of a strong character that has listened to the advice given to her and taken on board what she needs to do at each stage to succeed."
Phoebe's prize includes working alongside celebrity chefs at the prestigious Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in June, £100 cash, and £500 for the school to spend on new home economics equipment.