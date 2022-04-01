Drug trafficker in Aberdeenshire who fled to Spain jailed after extradition
- Published
An Aberdeenshire drug trafficker who fled abroad before a court appearance was jailed for three years after he was extradited from Spain.
James Metcalf, 41, was detained after a haul of heroin worth £75,000 was recovered from woodland.
He was due to appear at the High Court in 2017, but instead fled to Malaga.
At the High Court in Edinburgh Metcalf admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug and failing to appear in court.
The court was told that Metcalf was placed under police surveillance in 2015 before officers deployed a sniffer dog to search woodland near the A90 road in Aberdeenshire.
The heroin was found, and drug-related items were also found at an address linked to Metcalf in Aberdeen.
He was detained but subsequently bailed after appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
He failed to appear for a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh in March 2017.
Major supply operation
A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh was told that Metcalf had bought a one-way ticket for Spain.
He was later traced in Spain and sent to Malaga prison before being extradited.
Defence counsel Gareth Jones said Metcalf had run up a significant debt to criminals much higher up the drugs supply chain.
He said that both Metcalf and members of his family started to receive "significant threats" over the outstanding money owed.
He said it was against that background that he became involved in the drugs that were later recovered.
"He understands, given the quantity and classification of the drugs, that he will receive a custodial sentence," said Mr Jones.
Lord Tyre told him: "Clearly you were a participant in a major supply operation and you were well aware of what you were doing."
The judge said he would have faced a total sentence of four-and-a-half years for the offences, but it would be reduced following his earlier guilty pleas.