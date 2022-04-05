Man faces Aberdeen murder charge after grandmother death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a grandmother in Aberdeen.
Sherry Bruce, 58, was found seriously injured at a property in Glenbervie Road on Sunday. She died at the scene.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Thai Hoang, known as Beaton, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with murder and attempted murder. The 24-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Ms Bruce's family said in a statement: "She was a kind and caring mum with a soft heart who adored everyone she met.
"She was very family oriented and devoted to her job. She was loyal and a wonderful grandmother and will be sorely missed."
