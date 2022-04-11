Aberdeen's popular Nuart street art festival to return in June
- Published
The annual Nuart street art festival is to return in Aberdeen in June, it has been announced.
The popular festival took place for the first time in 2017, with artists from around the world creating eye-catching designs on walls and the sides of buildings.
The 2020 event was postponed, and last year elements such as guided group tours could not take place.
Organisers Aberdeen Inspired said Nuart will run from 9-12 June.
Chief executive Adrian Watson said: "Nuart Aberdeen is a festival unlike any other seen in the city, it has a mass appeal and it inspires people of all ages to enjoy art in their own way at their own pace.
"We are delighted to be bringing the festival back to the city centre this year and locals and visitors can expect to see work from some of the finest internationally-acclaimed street artists."
The theme for this year will be Reconnect.
The festival weekend will feature street art, tours, community workshops and talks.
The organisers are appealing to property owners to offer external city centre walls that are in good condition, visible to the public, and not granite or listed.
Offers can be submitted by email to callforwalls@aberdeeninspired.com with a photo of the wall, address, and approximate dimensions.