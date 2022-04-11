Drink-driver admits causing death of great-grandmother in Moray crash
A 28-year-old drink-driver caused the death of a great-grandmother in a head-on crash in Moray, a court has heard.
Shaun Munro crashed into Katrina Smith's car on the A96 Forres to Nairn road, near Brodie, in April 2019.
The 76-year-old local fundraiser had been on her way to a morning car boot sale when the collision happened.
At the High Court in Glasgow Munro, of Lewis, admitted causing the death of Mrs Smith, from Burghead, by dangerous driving.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
Describing the crash, prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "Witnesses saw the Isuzu (driven by Munro) slowly and gradually drift from the eastbound lane and cross the centre line into the opposing side.
"The vehicle crossed fully into the lane colliding head on with the Peugeot.
"There appeared to be absolutely no explanation for this action."
Mr Mullan said of the victim: "It was apparent she had suffered catastrophic injuries."
Munro was flown to hospital with injuries to both legs.
'Deep regret'
Mr Mullan said: "There are various considerations, but the likely reasons are falling asleep, a significant distraction, a medical episode or impairment caused by alcohol or drugs."
In hospital Munro stated to police: "Honestly, I have no recollection of the accident.
"The first memory I have is the helicopter, the boy looking after me, his face, being in the hospital (and) the pain."
He was found to have 97mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.
However, due to delay in the sample being taken, his impairment due to alcohol was likely to have been higher at the time of the crash, the court heard.
Ronnie Renucci, defending, told the hearing Munro was a first offender.
The QC added: "I have been asked to express his deep regret and sorrow that his actions caused the death."
Lord Matthews deferred sentencing for reports until next month.