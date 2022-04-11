Council candidate charged after disturbance in Aberdeenshire
A candidate standing for election to Aberdeenshire Council has been charged in connection with a disturbance in a village.
Police Scotland said a 41-year-old man was expected to appear in court at a later date following an incident in Alford, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday.
It is understood to be Robbie Withey, who is seeking re-election next month.
The Scottish Conservatives said they could not comment on an active court case.
An 18-year-old man was also charged.