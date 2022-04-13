Three charged after major former community hall blaze
Three teenagers have been charged after a major blaze at a former community hall in Aberdeenshire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Marshall Mackenzie Road, Kingseat, at about 19:40 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said two boys aged 13 and 15 and an 18-year-old man had been charged in connection with wilful fireraising at the derelict building.
The full extent of the damage caused by the fire is not yet known.
The 18-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal and the two boys will be reported to the youth justice management unit.