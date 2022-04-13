Firefighters tackle blaze at Portgordon Maltings in Moray

Crews were sent to Portgordon Maltings

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a commercial grain factory blaze in Moray.

Six appliances, along with specialist resources, were sent to Portgordon Maltings at about 06:45 on Wednesday morning.

About 40 personnel were said to be working to extinguish grain that was alight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: "There are no reported casualties at this time."

