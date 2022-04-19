Man who repeatedly fired stun gun at new wife is jailed
- Published
A man who repeatedly fired a stun gun at his new wife has been jailed for 18 months.
Slawomir Buczynski shot at Katarzyna Kowal up to seven times as she made a cake in their flat in Aberdeen.
A young boy who was also in the house hid in a bedroom as 37-year-old Buczynski carried out the attack.
Ms Kowal, who had been married to Buczynski for two months, was also kicked after she slumped to the floor.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how Buczynski flew into a rage after mentioning the name of a former friend of his wife.
Police were alerted after neighbours heard the victim's loud screams.
Buczynski pled guilty to assaulting his wife to her injury on 6 April 2020. He also admitted possession of a prohibited weapon as well as threatening and abusive behaviour.
Prosecutor Chris McKenna told judge Lady Stacey the victim was preparing a child's birthday cake when her husband came into the kitchen clutching the stun gun.
'Upset and crying'
Mr McKenna told the hearing how Buczynski brought up a "historic friendship" his wife had with a male ex-work colleague.
The advocate depute said: "A boy was present and saw him push Katarzyna.
"He then retreated to a bedroom and remained there until police arrived.
"Buczynski assaulted Katarzyna with the stun gun by pressing it against her body and discharging his repeatedly.
"She felt pain on her back, arms and legs."
When police arrived, Ms Kowal was described as "clearly upset and crying".
The court heard she was fortunate only to have suffered bruising.
The boy later told officers he was "happy" Buczynski was taken away as he was frightened he "may have done something worse" to the woman.
Buczynski was said to be "calm and collected" after being arrested and was not under the influence of drink or drugs.