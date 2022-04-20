Aberdeen's hydrogen buses returning to service after technical issue
- Published
Aberdeen's fleet of hydrogen buses is gradually returning to service after being taken off the road more than two months ago due to a "technical issue".
First Bus said in February that an issue had been identified with the 15 buses and the vehicles had been taken off service until the problem could be better understood.
Replacement buses were instead brought in.
First said two had now returned to service and others would follow.
The buses were introduced in January last year as part of a project aimed at zero emissions and low-noise travel.
First said in a statement: "We are pleased to confirm two of our zero-emissions hydrogen buses have returned to service in Aberdeen.
"It is expected the number of hydrogen buses in service will continue to increase gradually over the coming weeks as we return our fleet to its full complement."