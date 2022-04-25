Man faces trial accused of Nicola Sturgeon threats
A 69-year-old man is to stand trial accused of threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and another MSP.
William Curtis allegedly sent emails and posted social media messages making "threatening remarks" between 27 February and 6 March, 2019.
He is also accused of sending threatening messages to former MSP Stewart Stevenson.
Mr Curtis, who denies the charges, is further accused, along with another man, of assaulting a sheriff.
Details of the charges, some of which relate to an address in Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, emerged when the case called at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.
It was alleged that threats and messages were sent to the first minister that were likely to cause "fear and alarm".
The charge involving former Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Mr Stevenson alleges that, on 9 March 2019, Mr Curtis sent a threatening online message which also contained a link to a video relating to the killing of MP Jo Cox.
Mr Curtis is also charged - along with 60 year-old Philip Mitchell - of attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on 29 June 2021 in a car park in Banff, Aberdeenshire, the town where he presides.
It is claimed the pair assaulted and abducted him by grabbing him, pulling him to the ground then sitting on top of him and detaining him against his will.
Mr Curtis also faces two further charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.
Both were in the dock for the hearing and represented themselves.
Mr Curtis pled not guilty, but Mr Mitchell said he was not entering a plea.
Lord Doherty set a trial date for 9 January next year in Inverness.