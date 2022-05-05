Woman died trying to climb on to moving tractor
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter
- Published
A young woman died after she tried to climb on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, an inquiry has heard.
Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in the accident in a field near Turiff in April last year.
Her father Andrew Rennie was an eye witness to the events.
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) held at Banff Sheriff Court was told that Ms Rennie was killed by power harrow equipment.
As proceedings began, Sheriff Robert Frazer expressed his condolences to Ms Rennie's parents and sister on their loss.
He said they had shown "admirable strength" and added: "I realise it's very important for you to be here."
Muhammad Sadiq, for the Crown, said the cause of death had been multiple injuries.
He said Ms Rennie had attempted to climb into a moving tractor without ensuring the driver had seen her, and fell and was killed.
Mr Sadiq said no findings were being sought in terms of any precautions or defects.
Lawyer Mark Donaldson, acting for the family, said they had asked him to express their thanks to the police, Health and Safety Executive and fiscal service for their sensitivity.
He said the family had displayed "stoicism and dignity".
Sheriff Frazer said he would aim to prepare a written report as soon as possible, which he hoped would be within about a month.
At the time of the accident, Ms Rennie's family said they were devastated by her death and described her as "so full of life, full of fun and much missed".
They added: "She was a great friend to everyone who knew her."