Serial rapist branded a danger to women jailed for 10 years
- Published
A serial rapist was labelled a "danger to women" as he was jailed for 10 years for a series of attacks..
Sean Hartley, 34, had admitted three rapes of three women, a series of assaults and domestic abuse in Moray and Highland over more than 15 years.
His first and youngest victim was 15 when he raped her in Forres in 2005. Hartley himself was 17 at the time.
At the High Court in Stirling, judge Lord Mulholland said Hartley was a "violent domestic abuser".
His crimes were committed at locations including Inverness, Culloden, Elgin and Nairn over 15 years ending in December 2019.
Extended sentence
Hartley appeared for sentence having admitted the offences at the High Court in Inverness in February on the day he was due to face trial.
One woman received what she described as "the worst beating" at the hands of Hartley, during which she was "crying and begging him to stop".
Brian McConnachie, QC, defending, said that none of the women had needed to give evidence as a result of Hartley, who appeared for sentence by video link, tendering guilty pleas.
He added: "He accepts drink and drugs have been a problem over the years, albeit drugs not so recently."
Lord Mulholland - who read victim impact statements from three of Hartley's victims - also made him subject to an extended sentence of a further four years after the 10 years' custody.