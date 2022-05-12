Drink-driver jailed for death of pensioner in Moray crash
- Published
A 28-year-old drink-driver who caused the death of a great-grandmother in a head-on crash in Moray has been jailed.
Shaun Munro crashed into Katrina Smith's car on the A96 Forres to Nairn road, near Brodie, in April 2019.
The 76-year-old local fundraiser had been on her way to a morning car boot sale when the collision happened.
First offender Munro, from Lewis, admitted causing the death of Mrs Smith, from Burghead, by dangerous driving. He was jailed for four years.
Judge Lord Matthews said no sentence he could pass could make up for loss of the "much loved" victim's loss.
Describing the crash, prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "Witnesses saw the Isuzu (driven by Munro) slowly and gradually drift from the eastbound lane and cross the centre line into the opposing side.
"The vehicle crossed fully into the lane colliding head-on with the Peugeot.
"There appeared to be absolutely no explanation for this action."
Mr Mullan said of the victim: "It was apparent she had suffered catastrophic injuries."
Munro was flown to hospital with injuries to both legs.
Mr Mullan said: "There are various considerations, but the likely reasons are falling asleep, a significant distraction, a medical episode or impairment caused by alcohol or drugs."
In hospital Munro stated to police: "Honestly, I have no recollection of the accident.
"The first memory I have is the helicopter, the boy looking after me, his face, being in the hospital (and) the pain."
He was found to have 97mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.
However, due to delay in the sample being taken, his impairment due to alcohol was likely to have been higher at the time of the crash, the court heard.
'Truly sorry'
Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC told the High Court in Edinburgh: "This is a tragic case all round and I say that whilst recognising that the only true victim is Mrs Smith and the impact that has had on her family."
He said Munro was "truly sorry" for his actions and added: "He has found living with the knowledge that his actions have taken the life of another almost unbearable of occasion."
Mr Renucci said Munro had made a genuine attempt to take his own life and was hospitalised as a result.
"He has no memory of the accident and he has no memory of the events leading up to it," he told the court.
He said that Munro, who appeared in the dock using a pair of crutches, was drinking the night before the morning crash.
Lord Matthews told him: "You pled guilty to the very serious offence of causing the death of Katrina Smith by driving dangerously and whilst under the influence of alcohol."
He added: "She was a much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was very active."
Munro was also banned from driving for seven years.