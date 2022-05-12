Public views sought on future of A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness
A consultation has begun into what members of the public want to see from upgrades to the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.
The plan to dual the whole of the route was announced in December 2011.
However, after the SNP and Scottish Greens agreed a power-sharing arrangement last year, a review was launched to investigate how that fitted with efforts to tackle climate change.
The four-week digital consultation is on the Transport Scotland website.
It is said to be aimed at gaining a better understanding of how the A96 corridor is used, and any impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: "We remain committed to delivering improvements along the A96 corridor.
"The current plan is to fully dual the route between Inverness and Aberdeen. However, we have agreed to conduct a transparent, evidence-based review including a climate compatibility assessment.
"This public consultation starting today is an essential part of our review of the A96."
The plan involves upgrading 86 miles (138km) of single carriageway.
The consultation ends on 10 June.