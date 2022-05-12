Piper Alpha memorial garden in Aberdeen set for transformation
A campaign has been launched to raise funds for a major redesign of the gardens which are home to the Piper Alpha memorial.
The oil platform exploded on 6 July 1988. A total of 167 men died, with 61 surviving the disaster.
The North Sea Memorial Garden is in Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park.
The Pound for Piper Memorial Trust is now aiming to raise £500,000 to create a new-look circular garden with improved access and additional seating.
Oil and gas firms are being asked to contribute to the fundraising.
The gardens would also feature flowers that could be enjoyed year-round.
The Piper Alpha platform, 120 miles north east of Aberdeen, was set ablaze after a series of explosions, the result of gas from a leaking pump igniting.
Lord Cullen's report into the disaster after a 13-month inquiry led to a radical overhaul of safety practices.
All 106 recommendations for the oil and gas industry were accepted.
Pound for Piper Memorial Trust chairman Steve Rae - a survivor of the Piper Alpha disaster - said the current gardens had become increasingly expensive to maintain.
"When you see the people that come here and are still living in a place where they've missed loved ones for more than 30 years, you know it's the right thing to do," he told BBC Scotland.
"This is a very special place for the community of Aberdeen and extended area.
"The design is in alignment with offshore wells - it's circular. We'll keep the benches, some of the roses if we can. We want to recognise and keep with us what is good. If we can have this project delivered by the 35th anniversary next year, that would be excellent.
"We had a considerable amount of renewal to do on the rose beds this year and rather than putting money into those we wanted to put it into the new design."
He added: "Of course, none of this will be possible without financial support.
"Pound for Piper is therefore respectfully appealing to those organisations that have benefited from the extraction of oil and gas over the last 60 years, to support us in reaching our goal of raising an additional £500,000."
Garden designer Kirsty McLean has been commissioned to work on the project.
"We're trying to keep the essence of what's here," she said.
"The idea is that we recycle or reuse literally everything that is here plant-wise. The roses are an important part of it, so they will be carried forward to the new planting.
"When you're designing a garden, you're actually creating an atmosphere. That atmosphere is going to allow people solace, contemplation and also enjoyment."
It is hoped the vision can become a reality by July next year.