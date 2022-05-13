Land for new 3,000-home Countesswells community up for sale
- Published
Land previously owned by the developer of a new 3,000-home community in Aberdeen has been put up for sale.
Countesswells Development Ltd (CDL) - owned by Stewart Milne Group - went into administration in November, blaming the oil and gas downturn and coronavirus pandemic.
More than 700 homes have been built so far.
Now 78 acres of residential and commercial land is being marketed for the next stage of the development.
The site is divided between a number of housebuilders.
Work started in October on a £17m primary school and nursery.
A number of commercial units have also been built or are currently under construction.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has now been appointed by FRP Advisory, the joint administrators, to sell the land.
Tom MacLennan of FRP Advisory said: "This is an opportunity for developers to acquire a substantial prime development in Aberdeen and progress it to a conclusion."