Notorious Haudagain roundabout's improvements open on Monday
- Published
Delayed improvement work around the notorious Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen will open next week, it has been announced.
The contract for the junction at the bottom of the Anderson Drive bottleneck was awarded in January 2019.
It was initially due to be ready last spring, but in December the project was put back to the end of March, before later being postponed again.
Transport Scotland said the £49.5m work would open on Monday.
Adverse weather, Covid absences and supply-chain issues were blamed for the earlier delays.