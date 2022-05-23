Women are first to take top jobs at Shetland Islands Council
- Published
Shetland Islands Council has elected its first female convener and political leader.
Andrea Manson is the new convenor while Emma Macdonald takes up the role of political leader.
Ms Manson said she would represent the council with "humour, patience, a tender heart and public conscience".
Ms Macdonald - who was deputy leader in the last council - said she was "extremely passionate about local government and local decision making".
They are both independents.
Shetland remained mostly independent after the council election earlier this month with 19 of the 23 councillors not belonging to a party.