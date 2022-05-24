Man said he could make weapons of mass destruction, trial told
- Published
A man accused of terrorism offences in Aberdeen told police he had chemicals to make weapons of mass destruction, the High Court has heard.
Police officers said Richard Smith was aggressive and abusive towards them but they did not take his threats seriously because he was drunk.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that weeks later Mr Smith sent a message which read "the Muslims must die".
The 29-year-old denies all charges against him.
The court heard that police found Mr Smith lying unconscious on the street in Leslie Terrace, Aberdeen, on 21 September 2019.
He was bleeding from his head and mouth, but then regained consciousness.
PC Joanne Smith, 50, said Mr Smith was "hostile" and "fairly aggressive" to her and colleagues.
'Lashed out'
"He said he was going to bomb police offices and our own personal cars," she told the court.
"He said he was a military man.
"He said he had chemicals in his home that he could use to make weapons of mass destruction and bombs."
PC Smith said that Mr Smith had assaulted police officers after being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for his head injury
She added: "He lashed out at colleagues who were trying to restrain him. He spat on us."
The accused's uncle, who is also called Richard Smith, also gave evidence on Tuesday.
Explosive substances
The 48-year-old said his nephew, who was studying mechanical engineering and computing in 2019, had been a "loner" when he was growing up.
The court heard that on 8 October 2019, the accused sent Mr Smith a WhatsApp message which said: "The Muslims must die".
Mr Smith is accused of making or possessing home-made explosive substances, powders and chemicals between October 2018 and November 2019 at various locations in Aberdeen.
It is also alleged that he possessed guides to the manufacture of explosive substances, improvised detonators and improvised explosive devices, as well as the manufacture of chemical and biological agents.
Prosecutors also claim he had information about the manufacture and use of firearms and other weapons, as well as the practice of guerrilla warfare, paramilitary survival, combat and resistance techniques.
It is also alleged that he had information which promoted anti-Muslim, neo-Nazi and other racist causes.
He is further accused of breaching the Poisons Act 1972, and assaulting a police officer.
Mr Smith denies all the charges, and the trial continues.