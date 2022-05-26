Six-times limit Aberdeen drink-driver branded a disgrace
A "disgraceful" drink-driver who was more than six times the legal limit has been jailed for six months.
Oilfield engineer Zak Shinnie, 50, admitted dangerous driving and being over the limit after swerving along Aberdeen roads.
He mounted the kerb, failed to stop at a red light, had no lights on in the dark, made traffic take evasive action, drove too fast and hit traffic islands.
Sheriff Graham Buchanan said anything other than jail was "quite impossible".
Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened between Lang Stracht and Kingswells on 21 March.
Shinnie had 139mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit being 22mg.
Defence lawyer Gregor Kelly said Shinnie, of Kingswells, took the rash decision to drive after drinking as he could not get a taxi, and was "suitably remorseful".
'Very dangerous'
Sheriff Buchanan said it was a "very serious matter indeed".
He said the driving was "absolutely disgraceful and very dangerous".
He noted Lang Stracht in particular was lined with residential properties.
"It is perhaps fortunate that more damage was not done and that no-one was injured," the sheriff said.
He said the offences were so aggravated that only a custodial sentence could be considered.
Shinnie, who had a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2007, was also banned from driving for three years and seven months.