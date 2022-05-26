Man faces trial over three police officers hurt by dogs in Aberdeen
A man faces trial over Dangerous Dogs Act allegations that three police officers were injured in Aberdeen.
Kevin McDonald, 40, denies charges involving two dogs - a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross breed called Bella and a Staffordshire Bull named Buddha.
The dogs are alleged to have been dangerously out of control, whereby two officers were bitten to their permanent disfigurement and another was injured.
It is said to happened at Sluie Drive in Dyce in April last year.
Mr McDonald is also charged with behaving in a threatening manner and attempting to prevent police entering the property.
The case was continued until later in the year.