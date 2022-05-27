Driver jailed for killing woman in Orkney crash
- Published
A newly-qualified driver who caused a young woman's death in Orkney has been jailed for six years.
Claire Anderson, 23, died when her Ford Fiesta was hit by 30-year-old Raymond Ward's BMW in June 2019.
Witnesses told how he been driving at excessive speed on the wrong side of the road moments before the collision on the outskirts of Kirkwall.
Jurors had found Ward - who passed his test three months earlier - guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
Other motorists had been alarmed by his driving beforehand.
Moments later, Ward's car drove struck Ms Anderson's vehicle.
Onlookers tried to save her life but she died as a result of her injuries.
On Friday, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Ward had two previous convictions - one of them for drink-driving, which he committed when he did not have a driving licence.
Defence advocate Edith Forrest told the court of Ward's shame and remorse for his actions.
'Entirely blameless'
She said: "Mr Ward again asks me to express an apology to the family of Ms Anderson.
"It may not be welcome or wanted but he wishes me to express his condolences to the family.
"He feels deep remorse and he thinks about the incident on a daily basis but accepts that it will be minimal in comparison to the feelings of loss that will be experienced by Ms Anderson's family.
"He also feels a deep sense of shame and it is something that he feels on a daily basis living in a small community."
Passing sentence, Judge Tait - who also gave Ward a 10-year driving ban - made reference to a victim impact statement which had been provided to the court from the victim's relatives.
"Ms Anderson was entirely blameless," she said. "She was part of a close and loving family.
"Her family are greatly affected by her loss - they found it difficult to provide a victim impact statement but I have read about the impact that her loss has had upon each family member."
Judge Tait added: "I express my condolences to the family of Ms Anderson."