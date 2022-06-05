Pedestrian dies after East Lothian taxi crash
A man has died following a crash in East Lothian.
Police said the pedestrian, who was 28, was hit by a taxi shortly after midnight on Sunday on the A1 near Macmerry.
Emergency services were called but pronounced the man dead at the scene. His family have been informed. The driver of the car was not injured.
Sgt Barry Sommerville said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man who died.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that could assist us to get in touch.
"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who has a dashcam to check their footage."