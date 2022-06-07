Aberdeen councillor cleared of breaching code of conduct over comments
An Aberdeen councillor has been cleared of breaching the code of conduct.
SNP member Michael Hutchison was referred to the Standards Commission after a row over renovations being carrying out at historic Provost Skene's House.
He had described the use of lime mortar as an embarrassing attempt at restoring the building, which dates back to 1545.
A panel has now ruled his comments were not aimed at the actual workers involved.
The comments had been published in a newspaper in August last year.
In a later council meeting, it was claimed the comments had left staff and contractors upset.
The Commissioner for Ethical standards in Scotland investigated, and told Tuesday morning's hearing he believed the comments breached rules around respecting council employees and contractors.
However, the panel ruled Mr Hutchison's comments were clearly aimed at the administration rather than workers, and any restriction of such criticism would prevent members from carrying out their role in properly scrutinising the council.
Michael McCormick, chairman of the hearing panel, said: "The panel considered that Councillor Hutchison's comments, which were the subject of the complaint made against him, were aimed at the council's administration, and not at any of the workforce responsible for the restoration.
"The panel noted that it was important to draw a distinction between a councillor scrutinising the decisions of an administration and a councillor embarking on public criticism of the capability of individual and identifiable council employees."
Provost Skene's House reopened to the public in October, featuring a hall of heroes.
The building underwent a £3.8m transformation into an attraction celebrating achievements of people with links to north-east Scotland.
The hall of heroes includes singer Annie Lennox, Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie and swimmer Hannah Miley. Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are also honoured as football greats.
Writer Stuart MacBride, percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie and illustrator Johanna Basford are among others featured.
The regenerated 16th Century building is the centrepiece of the Marischal Square office complex.