Man has jail term cut for Peterhead sexual assault
A man who gave a woman drugs before sexually assaulting her has had his jail term cut.
Andrew Marsters, 48, from Peterhead, molested and performed sex acts on the woman at a house in the Aberdeenshire town.
in March, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.
However, judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh quashed the original sentence and substituted it for a six-year prison term.
The High Court in Edinburgh had heard the former fisherman had an extensive criminal record, including nine convictions for drug offences.
Marsters admitted sexually assaulting the woman on 16 and 17 September 2019 while she was intoxicated through drugs and incapable of giving or withholding consent.
He also admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class C drug Etizolam to the woman on the same dates and possessing the drug on 17 September 2019.
Vulnerable woman
Lord Boyd of Duncansby said Marsters had carried out a "dreadful sexual assault".
Marsters appealed against the seven-year jail term imposed on the grounds it was excessive.
Lord Doherty, who heard the appeal with Lord Malcolm, said it was a very serious sexual assault and added: "The appellant took advantage of a vulnerable, intoxicated woman who was incapable of consenting."
He said they were in no doubt that a lengthy sentence was justified but were persuaded that seven years was excessive for the offence.