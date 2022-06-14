Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff
- Published
A young woman was killed after an "out of character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said.
Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year.
After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer said Ms Rennie lost her footing and fell under power harrow equipment during ploughing.
He said there was no rational explanation as she was experienced.
The tractor driver had not seen her as she was in his blind spot.
Ms Rennie had "suddenly and without warning" run towards the tractor and attempted to jump on to the steps which accessed the driver's cab.
However, she missed the steps, causing her to slip and start to fall.
She attempted to grab a handle attached to the door of the cab but was unable to reach it.
She then attempted to catch hold of the plastic mudguard surrounding the rear tyre but also failed to do so.
She made a further attempt to take hold of the rear tractor tyre but was pulled into the machinery.
'Most tragic of circumstances'
The cause of her death was said to be multiple injuries.
The sheriff said there were no precautions which could reasonably have been taken that might realistically have resulted in her death being avoided.
There also were no defects in any system of work.
The sheriff expressed "sincere condolences" to Ms Rennie's family, friends and colleagues for their "very sad loss in these most tragic of circumstances".
He added: "In particular I would like to record my thanks and admiration to Caroline's parents and sister for their attendance at this inquiry and the dignified manner in which they conducted themselves throughout.
"It is testament to them that they sought to thank the police, emergency services and the Crown for their work and involvement in the matter.
"I hope, in some small way, this process has helped in assisting them in coming to terms with their undoubted grief and loss of a beloved daughter and sibling".
At the time of the accident, Ms Rennie's family said they were devastated by her death and described her as "so full of life, full of fun and much missed".
They added: "She was a great friend to everyone who knew her."