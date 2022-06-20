Driver guilty of causing mother's death in trailer crash
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter
A driver has been found guilty of causing a mother-of-two's death after a trailer came off his vehicle and collided with her car.
Teacher Yvonne Lumsden, 35, died after the crash on the A948 near Ellon in Aberdeenshire in July 2019.
Raymond Lamb, 31, denied causing her death by dangerous driving.
A jury found him guilty by majority at the High Court in Aberdeen. Sentence was deferred until next month for background reports.
After the verdict, Mrs Lumsden's husband said he could tell the couple's two young daughters - now aged seven and nine - that justice had been done.
First offender Lamb, of Maud, Aberdeenshire, was also found guilty of causing death while driving without insurance.
Judge Watson continued bail, but warned Lamb he had been found guilty of an act of "gross negligence" which caused the death of a young woman with her whole life ahead of her.
He will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 26 July.
'Justice has been served'
The trailer detached from Lamb's Mitsubishi before hitting a Volkswagen Polo driven by Mrs Lumsden.
He had claimed he had done all he could to ensure the trailer was safe.
After the case, Mrs Lumsden's husband Stuart said he was relieved at the jury's verdict, and would explain it to their daughters.
"I will be able to go home and tell the girls the good news," he said.
"I will tell them the individual that was responsible for their mum's death was up in court and was found guilty.
"They are still young, but the main thing is knowing justice has been served."
He added: "Yvonne was a loving mother, a stand-up caring individual that would do anything for anybody."