Ancient poacher trap stolen from Deer Abbey in Mintlaw
A trap once used to catch poachers and trespassers has been stolen from an abbey in Aberdeenshire.
The trap - which would have been used in the 1700s and 1800s - was on display on the entrance wall at Deer Abbey in the Mintlaw area.
Historic Environment Scotland described such thefts as "unacceptable".
Police Scotland said it was believed to have been removed between the afternoon of Tuesday 14 June and the afternoon of Wednesday 15 June.
'Irreparable damage'
Insp Rory Campbell, appealing for information said: "Historic sites form an integral part of our cultural heritage and far from being places consigned to the past, they are vibrant and alive, welcoming visitors from all across the globe.
"Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch."
Peter McGrath, from Historic Environment Scotland, said: "Theft from historic sites, whether on our estate or in the wider historic environment, is unacceptable.
"Acts such as this can cause irreparable damage and mean that we can lose pieces of our past forever."