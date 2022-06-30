Sergeant who sexually assaulted colleagues sentenced
A police officer who sexually assaulted female colleagues on work nights out in Aberdeen and Dundee has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.
Ross Campbell previously admitted charges involving five constables at nightclubs in 2019 and 2020.
First offender Campbell, 44, was a temporary sergeant at the time.
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Graham Buchanan imposed 250 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.
Campbell, who has resigned from the police, will also be under supervision for 18 months.
The venues where the offences happened were Club Tropicana, Siberia, Soul and Paramount in Aberdeen, plus The Counting House in Dundee.
Campbell had been due to go on trial last month but admitted five of nine charges, which were accepted by the Crown.
The attacks, which happened when Campbell had been drinking, included unwanted touching and slapping on the buttocks.
The court heard that one victim said Campbell was a "really nice guy" when he was sober.
On Thursday, defence counsel Gareth Jones said Campbell had lost his career of 17 years having tendered his resignation on Wednesday.
He said Campbell took full responsibility for his behaviour and expressed a "resounding level of remorse".
A background report showed he was "ashamed, sickened and embarrassed" and had a high degree of victim empathy.
Sheriff Buchanan said the offences were "thoroughly unpleasant and upsetting".
He said if Campbell was drunk, that was no excuse.
The sheriff added that Campbell was said to pose a low risk of reoffending and was remorseful.
He said it was possible to deal with the case with an alternative to custody.