Drug courier caught with cocaine and heroin jailed for four years
A drugs courier caught with cocaine and heroin worth more than £130,000 has been jailed for four years.
John Brennan, 41, was a passenger in a taxi that was stopped by officers in Aberdeenshire when the find was made.
When police asked if he was involved in the supply of controlled drugs he replied: "Obviously."
Brennan, of Liverpool, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Prosecutor John McElroy said intelligence was received in November last year about a car being involved in transporting individuals involved in the supply of drugs.
A police patrol spotted the vehicle, which was heading towards Aberdeen, and stopped it on the A90 at Fordoun.
When police told Brennan that they were going to search the vehicle for drugs he sighed and kicked a rucksack at his feet, and said: "There's stuff in the bag."
A search of the rucksack revealed cocaine and crack cocaine worth more than £120,000, along with heroin valued at more than £12,000.
Brennan later told police that he was paid to transport the bag from Liverpool to Aberdeen, but was not aware of its contents, and that the taxi driver was not involved.
Defence counsel Gareth Jones said: "As a result of a bout of unemployment, caused in part by the pandemic, he was struggling financially at this time. Stupidly he agreed to act as a courier of the drugs intercepted by the police."
He said that Brennan knew what he had done was wrong and had since expressed regret and remorse.
Lady Wise said that being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at such a level "contributes significantly to the misery and suffering of those addicted to controlled drugs".
She said he would have faced a jail sentence in excess of six years but for his guilty plea.
The judge added: "You have a not insignificant record of previous convictions, one of which relates to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug."