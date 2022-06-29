Italian driver to stand trial over Moray crash deaths
- Published
An Italian driver accused of causing the deaths of five people - including his young son - in a crash in Scotland is to stand trial later this year.
Alfredo Ciociola, 50, is accused of falling asleep at the wheel on the A96 near Keith, Moray, on 26 July 2018.
Lorenzo Ciociola, aged four, and Frances Saliba, 63, who were passengers in their minibus, died.
Edward Reid, 63, Evalyn Elrick, 69, and Audrey Appleby, 70, who were in a car, also died.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Matthews fixed a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh for October.
Mr Ciociola denies causing the five deaths and serious injury by dangerous driving.
The accused, from Sicily, is said to have crashed a Fiat minibus into a 4x4.
The charge further states that Mr Ciociola failed to pay proper attention, repeatedly braked and then drove onto the wrong side of the road.
Mr Reid was from Macduff, and the two women who were in the car with him were both from Aberchirder.
Four others were also hurt in the crash.