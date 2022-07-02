Shetland celebrates historic first Pride event
- Published
Thousands are taking part in Shetland's first Pride festival, the most northerly celebration of its kind in the UK.
People from across the community joined the colourful event in Lerwick.
It has drawn interest from across the world and visiting drag queens travelled by ferry from Aberdeen to perform at a sold-out variety show.
Local musicians will also feature on the bill at the Islesburgh Community Centre, as well as burlesque dancers.
Vikings, members of the emergency services and a samba band joined in the parade with rainbow colours lining the town's shop windows.
Children and pets were also dressed in rainbow attire in celebration.
A Pride village is being held in the nearby Gilbertson Park with live music and family events.
Local organisations including Shetland Women's Aid, NHS Shetland and the Shetland women's rugby team each have stalls to highlight their support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Excitement was building at a pop-up Pride shop ahead of the festival - with people buying Shetland Pride merchandise, including rainbow Shetland ponies and puffins.
Kerrie Meyer, founder of Shetland Pride, said it was a historic moment, 50 years on from the UK's first Pride march.
She said: "I think it's just wonderful that folk can now come out and say 'hey I'm gay, I'm bi-sexual, I'm trans, I'm non-binary' and I think this is just great for people.
"The community has been so supportive.
"We've had so many messages of congratulations and I haven't done this for me, I've done it for Shetland."
On the significance of the occasion, she added: "At the age of 74 now it's my last swan song maybe, who knows, and I really wanted to make sure I did something for Shetland and I feel proud to have done it, I feel humbled."
Jay, who identifies as bisexual and non-binary, was also taking part in the parade.
"It's just great for all the folk in the community to come together and do stuff like this," Jay said.
"Shetland has had a lot of LGBT people, but we've never really had any representation for us.
"It's finally great just to have a chance to be me."